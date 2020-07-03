Sri Lanka drops probe into 2011 World Cup final fixing allegations

Colombo: The probe into match-fixing allegations surrounding the 2011 ICC World Cup final launched by the Sri Lankan Sports Ministry's Special Investigation Unit (SIU) has ended, said Chief of the SIU SSP Jagath Fonseka on Friday.

Fonseka was quoted as saying by local media that the investigation, which included taking statements from Sri Lankan players involved in the match, produced no evidence to support the allegations.

"The three statements recorded thus far shows that there are no evidence to prove the 14 allegations raised by former Parliamentarian Mahindananda Aluthgamage. The International Cricket Council (ICC) too has not responded with regard to the allegations. It has also not even commenced any investigations," Fonseca told Lankadeepa Newspaper.

M S Dhoni and Gautam Gambhir played key roles in India's triumph in the 2011 World Cup final. File photo: AFP

No reason to doubt integrity: ICC

The ICC said later in the day that it has not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made by former Sri Lanka Sports Minister Aluthgamage that the 2011 World Cup final was fixed and thus, the world body has no reason to doubt the "integrity" of the match.

"The ICC Integrity Unit has looked into the recent allegations regarding the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011. At this time, we have not been presented with any evidence that supports the claims made or which would merit launching an investigation under the ICC Anti-Corruption Code," Alex Marshall, General Manager, ICC ACU, said in a statement.

"There is no record of any letter regarding this matter sent by the then Sri Lanka Sports Minister to the ICC and senior ICC staff at the time have confirmed they have no recollection of receiving any such letter which would have led to an investigation. We have no reason to doubt the integrity of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Final 2011.

"We take all allegations of this nature extremely seriously and should we receive any evidence to corroborate the claims, we will review our current position," the statement added.

Fonseka said that the SIU will send the report on the investigation to the Secretary of the Ministry of Sports. A decision to end the investigation was drawn during a discussion with high ranking officials of the Special Investigation Unit held on Friday morning, he said.

Among the cricketers who gave statements were then captain Kumar Sangakkara, Mahela Jayawardena, Upul Tharanga along with Aravinda de Silva, who was chairman of selectors before the 2011 tournament.

The probe was sparked by former Aluthgamage claiming that the match, in which Sri Lanka lost to India at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, was fixed.

"The 2011 Cricket World Cup final was fixed. I stand by what I say. It took place when I was the minister of sports," Aluthgamage had told Sri Lankan outlet newsfirst.lk last month.

"However, I do not wish to expose details for the sake of the country. The game against India in 2011, the game we could have won, was fixed. I say this with a responsibility and I can come forward for a debate. The people are concerned about it. I would not involve the cricketers in this. However, certain groups were definitely involved in fixing the game," he added.

He later seemed to backtrack on the statements after both Sangakkara and Jayawardene spoke out against him, claiming that he was talking about certain officials selling the match and not the players.