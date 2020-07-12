Blackwood stars as West Indies go one up

Southampton: Jermaine Blackwood's fighting 95 in the second innings helped the West Indies seal a four-wicket win over England on a gripping final day of the first Test at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday.

Chasing 200 to win, the West Indies lost three early wickets but Blackwood shared a 73-run stand with Roston Chase (37) to revive their hopes before skipper Jason Holder and John Campbell steadied the ship to guide the visitors home.

John Campbell and West Indies captain Jason Holder celebrate the win. AFP

West Indies took a 1-0 lead in the three-match series, with the second and third Tests to be held in Manchester without fans present in the stadium due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, England resumed their second innings on 284/8 and were bowled out for 313. West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel claimed his sixth five-wicket haul in Tests, finishing with 5/75.

Barbados-born paceman Jofra Archer gave England a terrific start as he dismissed Kraigg Brathwaite for four with a moving ball that the opener edged onto the stumps before he trapped Shamarh Brooks lbw.

Mark Wood bowled Shai Hope for nine to leave the West Indies in trouble at 27/3 before Chase and Blackwood set about repairing the damage.

Mark Wood cleans up Shai Hope. Reuters

Archer, who tormented the batsmen with his pace and bounce, had Chase caught behind for 37 with a fine delivery but Dowrich (20) provided solid support as the West Indies edged towards their target.