Ajinkya Rahane shares his best trophy till date!

The COVID-19 has forced the Indian cricketers to take a break from their hectic schedule. The players have been making most of the break to spend time with their family members. On Wednesday, Indian Test vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane took to Facebook to share a cute picture of his daughter Aarya adorning his trophy cabinet!

'My best trophy till date', read the Mumbaikar's post.

The 32-year-old had married his childhood friend Radhika Dhopavkar in 2014. Radhika gave birth to the couple's first child last October.

Rahane was last seen in India colours in the Test series in New Zealand earlier this year. The visitors lost the two-match series 2-0 and Rahane too found the going tough like the rest of the Indian batsmen.