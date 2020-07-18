{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Third day of test abandoned as rain washes out play

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Third day of test abandoned as rain washes out play
General view of rain covers before the start of play, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease. Reuters
SHARE

Manchester: Play was abandoned without a ball being bowled on the third day of the second test between England and the West Indies as rain fell persistently over Old Trafford on Saturday.

The umpires took the decision at 4pm - three hours before the scheduled close - but better weather is forecast for Sunday’s fourth day.

The West Indies will resume on 32-1, with Kraigg Brathwaite on six and nightwatchman Alzarri Joseph on 14.

They are still 437 runs behind after England declared their first innings on 469 for nine, seeking to level the series after losing the first test in Southampton.

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES