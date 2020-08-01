Hardik Pandya shares photo of baby boy

Mumbai: Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya on Saturday shared an adorable picture of his newly-born child on social media.



In the photo, Pandya is seen holding the baby boy in his arms in a hospital. ‘The blessing from God,' he captioned the image while posting it on his social media handles.

The blessing from God 🙏🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/xqcmbVIUIr — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) August 1, 2020

On Thursday, Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were blessed with their first child. He had made the announcement via social media post which read: "We are blessed with our baby boy." It was posted with the picture of the baby's hand. The delivery took place in Vadodara.

The couple had earlier announced in May that they were expecting a third member in their family. Hardik's Instagram post in May had read: "Natasa and I had a great journey together and it is just about to get better. Together we are excited to welcome a new life into our lives very soon. We're thrilled for this new phase of our life and seek your blessings and wishes."

