Raina, a priceless white-ball player for Team India

Suresh Raina rarely hogged the limelight in India colours. He was happy to remain in the background and often played the supporting role to perfection. Hence it was not surprising to hear the news of Raina calling it quits shortly after his former captain and illustrious teammate M S Dhoni announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday. Unlike in Dhoni's case, not many were too eager to know about the Uttar Pradesh left-hander's future since he last played for India a couple of years ago and had fell out of favour with the selectors.

Despite being portrayed as somebody who could not live up to his potential, Raina was a terrific batsman in the shorter versions of the game. However, his struggles against the short ball meant he remained a mediocre Test player outside the subcontinent. Though he made his ODI debut in July, 2005, against Sri Lanka at the age of 19, Raina had to wait for another five years to play his first Test, in 2010 against the same opposition. Despite scoring a century on debut, he went on to play only 18 Tests. He had become the first Indian to notch up a hundred in each three formats of the game with his knock of 120 on debut. Apart from a series in the Caribbean in 2011, he never really pulled his weight in the longer version of the game.

One of the finest limited-overs cricketers in the modern era, Raina, now 33, had a wide range of strokes and being a left-hander was a big plus. He was an absolute live wire on the field and none less than South African great Jonty Rhodes picked him as his favourite fielder. He was a handy off-spinner too and all these made him such a hot property in the fast-paced world of T20 cricket.

Raina played a big role in India regaining the 50-over World Cup after a gap of 28 years in 2011. Overlooked in the group stage, Raina was drafted in place of an out-of-form Yusuf Pathan in the marquee quarterfinal clash against Australia at Ahmedabad. Chasing 261 to dethrone Australia, the Men in Blue were in a spot when Raina joined Yuvraj Singh at the Motera. The two southpaws lifted the hosts from 187/5 to taken them home in the 48th over with an unbeaten stand of 74 off 61 balls. Yuvraj (57 not out) walked with man-of-the-match award while Raina (34 not out) had done his bit.

Suresh Raina followed his former captain M S Dhoni and announced his international retirement on Saturday. File photo: AFP

Raina made his presence felt in the semifinal against Pakistan too. His unbeaten 36 was instrumental in India ending up with a total of 260/9 at Mohali. India won a tense encounter by 29 runs and outplayed Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final to end the long wait.

Raina successfully took India home on many occasions playing selflessly. Cameos lower down the order mostly make the difference between a loss and a win, but it is a tough and thankless job. That he never got his due can be traced to his lack of 'big' runs.

"I'm a 30-ball 50 batsman and I would never try and become a 60-ball 50 batsman," once he famously said. It perfectly sums up his approach to the game.

Suresh Raina has been a sensational player for his IPL side Chennai Super Kings. File photo: AFP

Raina was a precious player for India in the T20 version and will continue to be so for his Indian Premier League side Chennai Super Kings. He did not get a chance to bat in the 2014 World T20 final against Sri Lanka and in the semifinal of the next edition against the West Indies a couple years later. India would have most certainly ended up with bigger totals in both the games had he got an opportunity and the result too well could have been different.

India have been sorely missing an explosive player in the middle order since the heyday of Yuvraj, Dhoni and Raina. Hardik Pandya has shown flashes of brilliance but the all-rounder has been plagued by injuries.

Raina could be proud of his achievements in white-ball cricket. More than the runs, it was the manner and the circumstances in which he scored them which made a captain like Dhoni back him to the hilt.