IPL 2020: Delhi Capitals sign Nortje as replacement for Woakes

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals on Tuesday announced the signing of South African pacer Anrich Nortje as replacement for England's Chris Woakes.



Woakes had pulled out of this year's IPL to keep himself fresh for the English summer, but will not be able to join the team even after the post-COVID-19 pandemic schedule shuffle after being replaced.



Nortje was with the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last season, but a shoulder injury cut short his chances of making an IPL debut.

"I am excited to join the Delhi Capitals, a team that was the talk of the tournament last season," the Proteas pacer said in an official statement.



"With its exciting mix of experienced and young players, and a stellar coaching line-up, there is no doubt this is going to be a massive learning experience for me. I am grateful to the Delhi Capitals management for giving me this opportunity."



The 26-year-old made his Test debut in 2019 against India, and has to his credit, a total of 19 wickets from six Test matches, 14 wickets from seven ODIs, and two wickets from three T20Is. Nortje, who was named as Cricket South Africa's Newcomer of the Year for 2020, will be joining fellow South African Kagiso Rabada at Delhi Capitals.



The 13th IPL edition starts from September 19 in the UAE. The tournament to be played across three venues in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah will run until November 10.