Dhoni may play IPL for a longer period: Azhar

New Delhi: With M S Dhoni calling it quits after a glittering career of over 15 years in international cricket, many are expecting this edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) to be the last for the 39-year-old. However, former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin felt fans need not worry about him quitting cricket all together.



"Retiring from international cricket and retiring from IPL are two different things. Dhoni may play IPL longer than we are assuming, so I don't think we have to worry about Dhoni's retirement as far as IPL is concerned," the 57-year-old former batsman told IANS.



Azhar also took the opportunity to pay tribute to Dhoni for a remarkable career.



"Now when he is retiring from international cricket, I will like to congratulate him on having a superb career. No doubt he has done a lot for the country, all records and statistics are there to confirm that. All the major tournaments he has won will be remembered forever.



"So many people were saying so many things when he was not retiring but now when he is retired we need to congratulate him and wish him all the best for the future," Azhar said.

M S Dhoni will be seen in action in the IPL, which begins on September 19. File photo: AFP

Azhar also expressed his happiness on the IPL carnival taking place this year despite the menace of coronavirus pandemic.



The 2020 edition will kick-start on September 19 in the UAE.



Azhar felt that it is high time IPL resumed as livelihoods of many depend on it. He also expressed gratitude towards the UAE for hosting the lucrative T20 league.



"I think its good that IPL is going to start as we have seen multiple series taking place in England already with proper precautions. We should be thankful to the UAE government and their cricket board as a lot of livelihoods depend on IPL taking place," Azhar added.