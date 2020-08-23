Google goof-up lands BJP spokesperson Sandeep Varier in KKR squad!

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is in the news as the 13th edition of the lucrative T20 tournament is scheduled to begin in the UAE on September 19. However, those searching for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) squad were in for a rude shock on Sunday as Google showed BJP Kerala spokesperson Sandeep G Varier as a member of the Shah Rukh Khan-owned KKR instead of Kerala pacer Sandeep Warrier!

Netizens were quick to spot the goof-up and soon trolls started appearing on the social media.

The politican saw the funny side of it and shared the screenshot on his Facebook page.

The 29-year-old Sandeep has moved over to Tamil Nadu this season and will play for them on the domestic circuit.



He is currently in the UAE along with his KKR teammates and is undergoing quarantine as part of the COVID-19 protocols.