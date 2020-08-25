Gayle tests negative for COVID-19, all set to join Kings XI teammates

New Delhi: Swashbuckling West Indies opener Chris Gayle, who reportedly attended legendary sprinter Usain Bolt's birthday party in Jamaica, has tested negative for COVID-19 and now is all set to leave for the UAE for the upcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).



According to several media reports, Gayle was one of the members who attended Bolt's 34th birthday party. However, the left-hander batsman tested negative twice for COVID-19 post the incident and will be leaving for UAE to join his Kings XI Punjab teammates ahead of the IPL starting on September 19.



"Couple days ago. 1st COVID-19 test...Before travel I need 2 negative test," Gayle's Instagram story said. In another post, he wrote, "The last one went a bit too far in my nose. Phew. Result was negative."



"I'm going to stay home for 2020... not gonna travel again...nah sah! Tan a mi yard!! Keep the change! Excuse me! (sic)" he added.