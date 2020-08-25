{{head.currentUpdate}}

Rain delays Anderson's bid for 600 Test wickets

James Anderson
James Anderson is one shy of becoming the first pacer to pick up 600 Test wickets. Reuters
Southampton: The start of the fifth day of the third and final Test between England and Pakistan at the Rose Bowl was delayed after heavy morning rain on Tuesday.

Pakistan were set to resume their second innings on 100/2, having been forced to follow on when they were bowled out for 273 on Monday. They still trail by 210 runs after England’s massive 583/8 declared.

Any victory push on the final day could be thwarted by rain, though the sun is forecast to come out in the afternoon to dry the sodden outfield.

Spoilsport
Major part of day four was lost due to bad weather. Reuters

England’s James Anderson is seeking to become the first seam bowler in history to reach 600 Test wickets. He has taken six wickets in the match to leave him within one of the milestone.

England lead the three-Test series 1-0.

