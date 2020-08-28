{{head.currentUpdate}}

IPL 2020: Daniel Sams replaces Jason Roy at Delhi Capitals

Jason Roy
Jason Roy. File photo: Reuters
England opener Jason Roy has opted out of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) citing personal reasons and will be replaced by Australian all-rounder Daniel Sams at Delhi Capitals.

Roy, who was ruled out of England's home Twenty20 series against Pakistan due to a left side strain on Thursday, is the Capitals' second English player to pull out of this year's IPL after Chris Woakes.

Uncapped Sams finished as the highest wicket-taker in the 2019-20 Big Bash League, earning him a place in the Australia squad for their limited-overs series in England next month.

"The IPL is a huge platform for any cricketer, and back home, we all follow the tournament extremely closely every year," the 27-year-old said in a Capitals statement.

Sams will be joining compatriots Marcus Stoinis and Alex Carey at the Capitals, who have former Australia captain Ricky Ponting as their head coach.

This year's IPL will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19.

