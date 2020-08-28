{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Kevin O'Brien smashes own car window with huge six

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Kevin O'Brien
Kevin O'Brien is no stranger to big hits. File photo: Reuters
SHARE

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien is no stranger to big-hitting exploits but he had cause to regret his batting prowess on Thursday when he smashed his own car window with a trademark six.

O'Brien, who scored the fastest century in World Cup history in 2011 to help Ireland chase down a mammoth 327 to secure a famous win over England in Bangalore, made 82 off 37 balls for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy.

He hit eight sixes, one of which sailed into the parking lot next to the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin to shatter his car's rear window.

After the match, the 36-year-old all-rounder drove the car straight to the garage to get the window replaced.

"Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new," the dealership said on Twitter.

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES