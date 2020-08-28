Kevin O'Brien smashes own car window with huge six

Ireland's Kevin O'Brien is no stranger to big-hitting exploits but he had cause to regret his batting prowess on Thursday when he smashed his own car window with a trademark six.

O'Brien, who scored the fastest century in World Cup history in 2011 to help Ireland chase down a mammoth 327 to secure a famous win over England in Bangalore, made 82 off 37 balls for Leinster Lightning in the Inter-Provincial Twenty20 Trophy.

He hit eight sixes, one of which sailed into the parking lot next to the Pembroke Cricket Club in Dublin to shatter his car's rear window.

💥Our SMASHING Brand Ambassador was straight in to us here @ToyotaLongMile after his Man of the Match performance today for Leinster where one of his big hits managed to do this to his own back window!!🚗💥



Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new!! pic.twitter.com/3RUm8Z3NHL — Toyota Long Mile (@ToyotaLongMile) August 27, 2020

After the match, the 36-year-old all-rounder drove the car straight to the garage to get the window replaced.

"Don't worry @KevinOBrien113 we'll get it fixed up as good as new," the dealership said on Twitter.