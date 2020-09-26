IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw makes the most of rare Dhoni lapse

It is rare that M S Dhoni fails to notice even the minutest details on a cricket field. The ongoing IPL 2020 has been a real test for the normally unflappable Chennai Super Kings captain. On Friday, Dhoni failed to pick up an inside edge off Deepak Chahar's first over before Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw had opened his account. Television replays later confirmed that he had nicked the ball to Dhoni.

Shaw celebrated the reprieve by smashing two boundaries in the very same over. The youngster notched up a 43-ball 64 and added 94 with his opening partner Shikhar Dhawan to put Delhi in control after Dhoni opted to field.

Shaw's knock paved the way for Delhi ending up with 175/3 on a sluggish wicket. He hit nine fours and a six.

Delhi went on to defend the total by a comfortable margin of 44 runs to post their second successive win. They are sitting pretty at the top of the table, while Chennai are in fifth spot having suffered their second straight loss.

Shaw was declared player of the match.