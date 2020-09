IPL 2020 | Mumbai opt to bowl; RCB include Zampa, Udana, Gurkeerat in playing XI

Dubai: Mumbai Indians will be fielding against Royal Challengers Bangalore in an IPL game on Monday.

While Mumbai Indians have one change with left-hander Ishan Kishan replacing another southpaw Saurabh Tiwary, RCB has leg spinner Adam Zampa, left arm seamer Isuru Udana and right-handed top-order batsman Gurkeerat Singh Mann in their playing XI.

Players to sit out are Umesh Yadav, Josh Phillippe and Dale Steyn.

Playing XI

Mumbai Indians: Quinton de Kock(w), Rohit Sharma(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul Chahar, James Pattinson, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk, possibly), Gurkeerat Singh , Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Navdeep Saini.