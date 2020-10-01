Abu Dhabi: Captain Rohit Sharma's 45-ball 70 and a stunning 20-ball unbeaten 47 by Kieron Pollard helped Mumbai Indians end up with 191/4 in their IPL game against Kings XI Punjab here on Thursday.

Mumbai lost Quinton de Kock for a duck in the opening over after K L Rahul opted to bowl on winning the toss. The left-hander was cleaned up by Sheldeon Cottrell who came back strongly after the thrashing at the hands of Rahul Tewatia in the last game against Rajasthan Royals.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma struck a boundary off Mohammed Shami to complete 5,000 IPL runs. He became the third batsman after Suresh Raina and Virat Kohli to reach the milestone.

Rohit was given out lbw in the same over, but the decision was overturned after the right-hander took the review.

Suryakumar Yadav (10) was run out after a mix-up with Rohit with the total reading 21.

Rohit and Ishan Kishan (28) added 62 for the third wicket.

Rohit smashed eight fours and thre sixes in his knock.

Pollard took centrestage once Rohit fell to Shami.

Kings XI made one change with all-rounder K Gowtham coming in for spinner Murugan Aswin. Mumbai have fielded an unchanged XI.

Both sides have won one game and lost two.

The teams: Kings XI Punjab: Lokesh Rahul (capt & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Nair, James Neesham, Sarfaraz Khan, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mohammed Shami, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (capt), Quinton de Kock (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, James Pattinson, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah.