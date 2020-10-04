IPL 2020: Watson, du Plessis hand CSK firm control

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK), chasing 179, were 112/0 in 11 overs in the IPL here on Sunday.

Faf du Plessis (50) and Shane Watson (55) provided the perfect start for CSK.

Kings XI Punjab ended up with 178/4 after electing to bat.

Mayank Agarwal (26) and captain K L Rahul added 61 for the opening wicket before leggie Piyush Chawla struck the first blow by dismissing the former in the nith over.

Rahul and Mandeep Singh put on 33 for the second wicket. Mandeep, playing his first game of the season, was dismissed by Ravindra Jadeja for a 16-ball 27.

Rahul continued the fine run in the company of Nicholas Pooran. The two added 58 before Shardul Thakur dismissed them off successive balls. Rahuls' 63 came off 52 balls, while Pooran smashed 33 off just 17 balls.

Both teams have won just one game after playing four matches. CSK have lost three games on the trot.