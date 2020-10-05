{{head.currentUpdate}}

IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers wins toss, opts to field against Delhi Capitals

Virat Kohli (right) and Shreyas Iyer greets eachother befor the start of the match. Photo: IPL/Twitter
Dubai: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and elected to field against Delhi Capitals in their Indian Premier League match here on Monday.

RCB made two changes to their playing XI from the previous game. They left out Adam Zampa and Gurkeerat Singh Mann, replacing them with Moeen Ali and Mohammed Siraj respectively.

Delhi Capitals replaced injured spinner Amit Mishra, who has been ruled out of the tournament, with Axar Patel.

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli (captain ), AB de Villiers (wicketkeeper), Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

