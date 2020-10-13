{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Fit-again Chris Gayle likely to play against RCB

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Universe Boss
Chris Gayle during a nets session on Monday. Photo: Twitter
SHARE

Dubai: Senior Kings XI Punjab batsman Chris Gayle is likely to play his first game in the ongoing IPL on Thursday after recovering from a bout of food poisoning.

Head coach Anil Kumble had said that the team could not play Gayle against Sunrisers Hyderabad last week because he was down with food poisoning. The 41-year-old also missed the following game against KKR on Saturday.

The 'Universe Boss' had even posted a photo on social media from his hospital bed.

KXIP posted photos of Gayle returning to the nets on Monday.

"He is fine now and it is likely that he will be playing the game against RCB (on Thursday)," a team source told PTI.

The game is at Sharjah, the smallest among the three venues and ideal for someone like Gayle to go on a six-hitting spree.

With the team having a set opening pairing in Mayank Agarwal and K L Rahul, Gayle has sat on the sidelines so far.

After six losses from seven games, KXIP need to produce something special in the second half of the tournament to have any chances of making the play-offs. 

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES