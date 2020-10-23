Former Indian captain Kapil Dev undergoes angioplasty

India's first World Cup-winning cricket captain Kapil Dev underwent an angioplasty on Friday after complaining of chest pain and is expected to be discharged in the next couple of days, said the hospital where he is admitted.



The 61-year-old felt uneasy on Thursday following which he was taken to a hospital here.



"Cricketer Kapil Dev came to Fortis Escorts Heart Institute (Okhla Road) emergency department at 1:00 am on 23rd October with a complaint of chest pain. He was evaluated and an emergency coronary angioplasty was performed in the middle of night," the hospital stated.



"Currently, he is admitted in ICU and under close supervision of Dr Atul Mathur and his team. Kapil Dev is stable now and he is expected to get discharged in a couple of days."



Angioplasty is a procedure to open blocked arteries and restore normal blood flow to the heart.



Indian Cricketers Association (ICA) president Ashok Malhotra, a friend of Kapil, earlier told PTI that the iconic cricketer is doing fine.



"He is feeling okay now. I just spoke to his wife (Romi). He was feeling uneasy yesterday. He is undergoing check-ups at a hospital as we speak," Malhotra, also a former Test player, said.



Unverified reports stated that the 1983 World Cup winner had suffered a heart attack. However, a source close to Kapil said, "The heart attack was a rumour. He is absolutely fine."



The legendary all-rounder was wished a speedy recovery by many on social media, including India's current captain Virat Kohli.



"Praying for your speedy recovery. Get well soon paaji," he said.

Praying for your speedy recovery. 🙏🏻 Get well soon paaji. @therealkapildev — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) October 23, 2020

"Wishing you a speedy recovery @therealkapildev sir. Strength always," added Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan.



"To those who have called to inquire your prayers and wishes are conveyed to the family and received with gratitude. Good health and strength kaps," read a tweet from Kapil's former teammate Madan Lal.



One of India's greatest cricketers, Kapil played 131 Tests and 225 ODIs.



He is the only player in cricket's history to claim over 400 wickets (434) and accumulate more than 5,000 runs in Tests.



Kapil was inducted into the International Cricket Council's Hall of Fame in 2010.