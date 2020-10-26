{{head.currentUpdate}}

IPL 2020: KXIP win toss, elect to bowl against KKR
KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games. Photo: Twitter/IPL
Sharjah: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) won the toss and elected to bowl in an Indian Premier League match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) here on Monday.

KXIP are placed fifth with 10 points after 11 games while KKR are placed fourth with 12 points in the same number of games.

Both teams remained unchanged. While Mayank Agarwal was left out of KXIP team again, Andre Russell too continues to warm the bench for KKR.

Teams:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Eoin Morgan (captain), Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Prasidh Krishna, Varun Chakravarthy

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (captain/wicket-keeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

