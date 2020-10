IPL 2020: CSK opt to bowl against KKR

Dubai: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain M S Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL here on Thursday.

KKR, who have six wins from 12 matches, need a win to keep their play-offs hopes alive. CSK, who have managed just four wins from 12 games, are out of the play-offs race.

KKR made a lone change with Rinku Singh replacing Prasidh Krishna.

CSK had three changes as Shane Watson, Lungi Nigidi and Karn Sharma came in for Faf du Plessis, Monu Kumar and Imran Tahir.

The teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, M S Dhoni (capt & wk), N Jagadeesan, Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Mitchell Santner, Karn Sharma, Deepak Chahar, Lungi Ngidi.



Kolkata Knight Riders: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Eoin Morgan( capt), Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Varun Chakravarthy.