IPL 2020 | Padikkal shines again before RCB stopped at 152/7

Abu Dhabi: Young Devdutt Padikkal shone again with a half-century before Delhi Capitals roared back to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 152 for seven in their final IPL league stage match here on Monday.

Padikkal, who looked in good nick during his stay in the middle, smashed five fours in his 41-ball 50 and shared a 57-run stand with skipper Virat Kohli (29 off 24) for the third wicket.

The Capital pulled things back brilliantly in the middle overs.

Pacer Anrich Nortje (3/33) was the pick of the bowlers for Delhi Capitals, while Kagiso Rabada (2/30) picked up two wickets and Ravichandran Ashwin (1/18) took the important wicket of Kohli.

Invited bat, Padikkal and Josh Philippe (12) were circumspect in the powerplay overs. Rabada provided the Capitals with the early breakthrough off his very first ball, claiming the wicket of the Australian in the fifth over.

The powerplay overs yielded 41 runs, including five fours and a maximum, for the loss of one wicket.

Kohli, who was dropped on 13 in the 10th over by Nortje, tried to up the ante in the 12th over by hitting Axar Patel for a six. The RCB skipper again looked to smash the ball over the fence in the next over but was caught at deep midwicket by Marcus Stoinis off an Ashwin delivery.

Nortje struck twice in the 16th over to get ride of Padikkal and South African all-rounder Chris Morris for a duck.

AB de Villiers (35) was yet again in sublime touch and raised a 33-run stand with young Shivam Dube (17 off 11 balls), but the duo couldn't power RCB to a bigger total.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers (wicket-keeper), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Shahbaz Ahmed, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal