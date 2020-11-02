IPL 2020 play-offs scenario ahead of DC-RCB clash

Kolkata Knight Riders' 60-run win over Rajasthan Royals on Sunday has kept them alive in the race for the IPL 2020 play-offs with just two games remaining in the league phase. KKR are currently in fourth spot tied with second-placed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and third-placed Delhi Capitals (DC) on 14 points.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) are through to the play-offs, while four teams - RCB, DC, KKR and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) - are fighting for the remaining three slots.

KKR have finished their league engagements while DC and RCB clash on Monday night. The winner of that game will seal the second spot behind toppers MI who have 18 points from 13 matches.

Tonight's losers' qualification hopes will depend on the net run rate in case SRH win their final league game against MI on Tuesday. If SRH (12 points from 13 games) lose, RCB, DC, and KKR will join MI in the play-offs.

If SRH win on Tuesday, it will come down to the net run rate of DC-RCB losers and that of KKR. Currently RCB have a net run rate of -0.145, while that of DC is -0.159 and KKR's stands at -0.214.