Wishes pour in as Virat Kohli turns 32

New Delhi: Virat Kohli on Thursday turned 32 and social media was flooded with birthday wishes for the Team India skipper.



Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, has so far represented India in 86 Tests, 248 ODIs and 82 T20Is, scoring 7,240, 11,867 and 2,794 runs, respectively. In ICC ODI rankings for batsmen, the Indian skipper holds the numero uno spot. In Tests, he is ranked second while in T20Is he is placed at the ninth spot.



"2011 World Cup-winner, 21,901 runs, 70 centuries in international cricket, most Test wins as Indian captain, leading run-getter in T20Is (Men's). Wishing Team India captain Virat Kohli a very happy birthday," BCCI wrote on its official Twitter handle.

Let's revisit his Test best of 254* vs South Africa

"To someone that has set the bar in fitness standards and work ethics at an all-time high and achieved greatness at such a young age. Wishing you a very happy birthday. God bless Virat Kohli," tweeted Team India head coach Ravi Shastri.



Suresh Raina tweeted: "Happy birthday Virat Kohli. Best wishes & lots of success ahead."



"21,901 international runs, 70 centuries 56.15 average, ICC World Cup 2011 and Champions Trophy 2013 winner Top, No.1 batsman on the ICC ODI Rankings. Happy birthday to the extraordinary Virat Kohli," tweeted the official handle of ICC while putting out some stats.



On Wednesday, Kohli found a mention in ICC's throwback video-tweet wherein the then U-19 captain can be seen giving his introduction in the U-19 World Cup in 2008. He described himself as a "right-arm quick bowler", something which went viral on social media.



"Many more happy returns of the day Virat Kohli. May you find ever more joy, success and love," said V V S Laxman while extending birthday wishes for the India captain.

"I wish you a very happy birthday. May you have many more years of success and happiness ahead!" said Mohammad Shami.



"Happy Birthday Virat Kohli! To all the amazing times we've had together this year, & here's to many more! Wishing you a wonderful birthday...lots of love and good-wishes!" said Wriddhiman Saha.



Kohli is currently leading Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 13th IPL edition where his team has managed to reach the playoffs. RCB face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Friday.