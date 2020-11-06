IPL 2020: Holder shines as SRH restrict RCB to 131/7 in Eliminator

Abu Dhabi: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) restricted Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) to 131/7 in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

Jason Holder forced RCB captain Virat Kohli, who opened the innings, to edge one to Sreevats Goswami behind the stumps for six. The other opener Devdutt Padikkal fell in Holder's second over for one.

RCB were 32/2 at the end of the powerplay of six overs. Aaron Finch (32) and AB de Villiers added 41 for the third wicket before left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem removed the former.

Moeen Ali was run out off a free-hit for a duck as RCB slipped to 62/4.

De Villiers (25) and Shivam Dube (8) put on 37 before Holder returned to break the stand by sending back the latter.

De Villiers brought up his fifth fifty of IPL 2020 off 39 balls. He was castled by T Natarajan for 56.

Holder picked up 3/25, while Natarajan claimed 2/33.

Earlier, SRH captain Daid Warner opted to bowl on winning the toss.

SRH were forced to make a change as Goswami replaced the injured wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha.

RCB made four changes as Finch, Moeen Ali, Navdeep Saini and Adam Zampa came in for Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Shahbaz Ahmed and Isuru Udana.

The winners will take on Delhi Capitals in the second Qualifier on Sunday.

The teams: Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (capt), Shreevats Goswami (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Priyam Garg, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.



Royal Challengers Bangalore: Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (capt), AB de Villiers (wk), Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Navdeep Saini, Adam Zampa, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

