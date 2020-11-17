MPL Sports is Team India's new kit sponsor

New Delhi: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday announced e-sports platform MPL Sports as the new kit sponsor and official merchandise partner for the Indian cricket team.



MPL Sports has entered into a three-year agreement with BCCI from November, 2020, to December, 2023. The association begins with the upcoming India tour of Australia which will see Virat Kohli's men sporting the new jerseys.



"We are delighted to announce the dawn of a new era for Indian cricket with the appointment of MPL Sports as the kit sponsor for the Indian men's and women's national cricket team until 2023. We look forward to MPL Sports adding a new chapter to the team's kit, and bring Official BCCI licensed merchandise within easy and convenient reach for the billion-plus fans who cheer for Team India," a BCCI release quoted BCCI President Sourav Ganguly as saying.



The senior men, women and the U-19 teams will sports the new kit.



"The partnership leads us to a new frontier for Team India and for sports merchandising in the country. We look forward to working with a young Indian brand like MPL Sports to tap the potential that this sphere holds. This partnership aims at facilitating access to high-quality Indian cricket fan merchandise, including the coveted Indian cricket team jersey for cricket fans not just in the country but globally,” said BCCI Secretary Jay Shah.

Apart from Team India jerseys, MPL Sports will also sell licensed Team India merchandise. MPL Sports will offer the jerseys and its wide range of Team India merchandise to fans.



Abhishek Madhavan, Senior Vice-President, Growth and Marketing, MPL and MPL Sports, said: "We hope to partner closely with the BCCI and take all kinds of team India merchandise to the masses - with offline as well as online distribution at affordable prices."



"Associating with the Indian national cricket team is a matter of huge pride for us and we want every fan in the country to feel the same way and have access to the merchandise they can proudly flaunt," he added.



Team India are scheduled to play three ODIs, three T20Is and four Test matches against Australia beginning November 27.