{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Oldest living Ranji cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar turns 100

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

Oldest living Ranji cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar turns 100
Representational image
SHARE

New Delhi: Former first class cricketer Raghunath Chandorkar on Saturday turned 100, becoming only the third Indian cricketer to complete a century of birthdays.

Chandorkar played seven first-class games, representing Maharashtra (1943-44 to 1946-47) and Bombay (1950-51). The wicketkeeper-batsman had scored 155 runs in seven games. He also effected three catches and two stumpings.

Prof D B Deodhar (1892-1993) and Vasant Raiji (1920-2020) are the only other Indian cricketers to celebrate 100 birthdays. 

Tags:
Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES