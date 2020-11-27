{{head.currentUpdate}}

Finch scores ton as Australia send India on a leather hunt in first ODI

Leading from the front
Australian captain Aaron Finch in action against India. Photo: AFP
Sydney: Australian captain Aaron Finch scored a fine hundred as the hosts reached 330/4 in 45 overs after choosing to bat against India in the first One-Day International (ODI) here on Friday.

Finch (114) and David Warner (69) added 156 for the opening wicket. Warner hit six fours in his 76-ball knock before Mohammad Shami dismissed him in the 28th over.

Finch notched up his 17th ODI ton off 117 balls. The right-hander hit nine fours and two sixes in his 124-ball knock.

Marcus Stoinis was dismissed for a first-ball duck by Yuzvendra Chahal.

Giving his all
David Warner dives to make his ground. Photo: AFP

Smith (81) and Glenn Maxwell (45) added 57 off 25 balls. Maxwell fell to Shami after a 19-ball 45. He smashed five fours and three sixes.

Indian spinners Yuzvendra Chahal (89/1) and Ravindra Jadeja (63/0) were taken to the cleaners. The two gave away 152 runs in their 20 overs while picking up a lone wicket.

The teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Marnus Labuschagne, Glenn Maxwell, Alex Carey(wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

India: Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, K L Rahul (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Navdeep Saini.

