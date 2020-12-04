Langer upset as Chahal comes on as concussion substitute for Jadeja

Canberra: India's decision to seek a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja in the first Twenty20 International against Australia here on Friday did not go down well with the home side's coach Justin Langer.

Jadeja suffered a hamstring injury in the penultimate over of the Indian innings and was attended to by the Indian physio. The left-hander continued to bat and was hit on the head by Mitchell Starc in the final over. Jadeja's 23-ball unbeaten 44 boosted the Indian total to 161/7.

During the innings break, the Indian team requested for a concussion substitute and it was granted by match referee David Boon. Langer seemed displeased with the turn of events and was seen arguing with Boon just before the start of the chase.

Leggie Yuzvendra Chahal came on as the concussion substitute and bowled in the Australian innings. He provided the first breakthrough for India by sending back Australian captain Aaron Finch for 35 and then dismissed Steve Smith for 12.

Chahal ended with figures of 3/25 from his four overs as he snared Mathew Wade (7) with the final ball of his spell.