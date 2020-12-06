Second T20I: Maxwell falls, but Australia on course for big total

Sydney: Australia were 132/3 in 15 overs after being put in to bat by India in the second Twenty20 International (T20I) here on Sunday.

Acting-captain Matthew Wade, who opened the innings along with D'Arcy Short, put the Indian bowlers under pressure from the word go.

T Natarajan provided the first breakthrough for India as Short (9) was dismissed with the total on 47.

The left-handed Wade was dopped on 39 by Hardik Pandya off Shardul Thaukr's bowling.

Wade brought up his fifty off 25 balls with the help of 10 fours and a six.

Wade was run out after 32-ball 58 in bizarre fashion. Indian captain Virat Kohli dropped a sitter off Wahsington Sundar's bowling, but recovered well to run out Wade.

Thaku sent back the dangerous Glenn Maxwell for a 13-ball 22.

Steve Smith (30) and Moises Henriques were at the crease.

Both sides made three changes each. Shreyas Iyer, Yuzvendra Chahal and Thakur replaced Manish Pandey, Ravindra Jadeja and Mohammed Shami in the Indian playing eleven.

Australia have brought in Marcus Stoinis, Daniel Sams and Andrew Tye in place of Aaron Finch, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

India lead the three-match T20I series 1-0.

The teams: Australia: D'Arcy Short, Marcus Stoinis, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Moises Henriques, Matthew Wade(wk&capt), Daniel Sams, Sean Abbott, Mitchell Swepson, Adam Zampa, Andrew Tye.



India: K L Rahul (wk), Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), Shreyas Iyer, Sanju Samson, Hardik Pandya, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan, Yuzvendra Chahal.