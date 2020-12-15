{{head.currentUpdate}}

  • SEARCH
  • SECTIONS

Sreesanth in probables list for Mushtaq Ali Trophy

Mail This Article

Email sent successfully

Try Again !

S Sreesanth
SHARE

Pacer S Sreesanth has been named in Kerala's 26-member probables list for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 Championship.

The 37-year-old's seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam had ended in September.

The list has two outstation players in Robin Uthappa and all-rounder Jalaj Saxena.

The players and support staff will undergo a preparatory camp at the SD College Ground, Alappuzha, from December 20 to 30.

The tournament will begin on January 10. The venue will be confirmed later only.

Probables: Robin Uthappa, Jalaj Saxena, Sanju Samson, Vishnu Vinod, Rahul P, Mohammed Azaruddeen, Rohan Kunnumel, Sachin Baby, Salman Nizar, Basil Thampi, S Sreesanth, M D Nidheesh, Asif K M, Basil N P, Akshay Chandran, Sijomon Joseph, Midhun S, Abhishek Mohan, Vatsal Govind, Anand Joseph, Vinoop Manoharan, Midhun P K, Sreeroop, Akshay K C, Rojith, Arun M.

Advertisement
MORE IN CRICKET
SHOW MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
RELATED STORIES