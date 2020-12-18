Adelaide Test: Starc, Cummins blow away Indian lower order

Mitchell Starc took 4/53 as Australia ripped through the Indian tail in the first half an hour of play to dismiss the tourists for 244 on the second day of the day-night first Test at Adelaide Oval on Friday.

India had resumed on 233/6 but were able to add only 11 runs for their last four wickets in 25 deliveries before heading back to the dressing room to prepare for the field.

Pat Cummins (3/48) removed Ravichandran Ashwin (15) caught behind with the third ball of the day and Wriddhiman Saha (9) departed in similar fashion in the next over after offering a poor shot to a Starc delivery.

Umesh Yadav slogged one four but another attempt spooned into the air for Matt Wade to take just wide of mid-on, giving Starc his fourth wicket.

Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a duck fending off a steepling Cummins delivery on the first ball of the following over.

"That's probably as good as you could have a planned it through execution," said Starc."It seems like (the wicket) was a bit quicker today and I guess our batters need to get their heads down and maybe borrow a bit from (India's) discipline yesterday..."

Wade will open for the first time in Test cricket as a replacement for the injured David Warner.