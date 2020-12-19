Lowest totals in Test cricket

India recorded their lowest ever Test total of 36 on the third day of the first day-night Test against Australia at the Adelaide Oval on Saturday. India's previous lowest was 42 made against England at Lord's in 1974.



At one point India were in danger of being bowled out for less than 26, the lowest ever total in Test history.

Here is a glance at the lowest Test totals (less than 40)

26 New Zealand v England Auckland 1955

30 South Africa v England Port Elizabeth 1896

30 South Africa v England Birmingham 1924

35 South Africa v England Cape Town 1899

36 South Africa v Australia Melbourne 1932

36 Australia v England Birmingham1902

36 India v Australia Adelaide 2020

38 Ireland v England Lord's 2019