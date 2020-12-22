Chahal ties the knot with YouTuber Dhanashree Verma

Indian leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal tied the knot with choreographer and YouTube personality Dhanashree Verma on Tuesday.

Chahal took to Instagram to share photos of the wedding.

Posting a couple of pictures with his partner on Instagram, Chahal wrote: "22.12.20. We started at “Once upon a time” and found “Our happily ever after,” coz' finally, #DhanaSaidYuz for infinity & beyond!".

The 30-year-old last played for the Indian team in the T20I series against Australia. He was the man of the match in India's win over the hosts in the first T20I in Canberra when he came on as a concussion substitute for Ravindra Jadeja.