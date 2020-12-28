Malayalam
MON DEC 28, 2020 2:01 PM IST
Melbourne Test: Injury scare for Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav
Umesh Yadav, right, provided India an early breakthrough in the second innings. Photo: AFP
Reuters
Published: December 28, 2020 09:50 AM IST Updated: December 28, 2020 01:26 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Indian paceman Umesh Yadav has been taken for scans after injuring a calf bowling in the second Test against Australia in Melbourne on Monday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said.

Yadav struggled during the fourth over of his spell after lunch on day three and came off the ground hobbling.

The BCCI said he was assessed by the team's medical staff.

"He is being taken for scans now," the board said.

India have already lost experienced quick Mohammed Shami to a broken arm during the Adelaide series-opener, with Ishant Sharma also ruled out of the tour.

Jasprit Bumrah and debutant seamer Mohammed Siraj were left to carry the pace burden on Monday, with spinners Ravichandran Ashwin and all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja in support.

Australia lead the four-match series 1-0 after winning the first Test by eight wickets.

