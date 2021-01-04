Malayalam
Pattinson ruled out of Sydney Test after suffering fall

James Pattinson
James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test against India in Sydney with bruised ribs. File photo: AFP
Reuters
January 04, 2021
Topic | Cricket

Melbourne: Australian fast bowler James Pattinson has been ruled out of the third Test against India in Sydney with bruised ribs after suffering a fall at his property, the team said on Monday.

Pattinson sustained the injury while on "approved leave" from the team's hub in Melbourne following the Boxing Day Test, which India won by eight wickets.

He would not be replaced in the squad and would be assessed further before the fourth and final Test in Brisbane, the team said in a statement.

Pattinson did not play in the first two Tests, with selectors sticking with the pace attack of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood.

The series is level at 1-1 ahead of the third Test which starts at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Thursday.

