Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Azharuddeen dazzles as Kerala stun Mumbai

Mumbai: A dazzling unbeaten 137 off 54 balls by opener Mohammed Azharuddeen powered Kerala to a stunning eight-wicket win over Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium here on Wednesday.

The 26-year-old brought up his hundred off just 37 balls. Overall, the Kasaragod player hit 11 sixes and nine fours.

Kerala overhauled the target of 197 in just 15.5 overs to achieve their second win on the trot in Elite Group E.

It was the first century by a Kerala player in the tournament. The previous best was Rohan Prem's unbeaten 92 against Delhi in 2012-13.

Azharuddeen dominated the 129-run opening stand in the company of Robin Uthappa off just 57 balls. Uthappa made 33 off 23 balls.

Azharuddeen added 61 for the second wicket along with captain Sanju Samson (22). Fittingly, Azharuddeen finished it off with a six.

The Kerala Cricket Association announced a cash prize of Rs 1.37 lakh for his spectacular knock.

Earlier, Mumbai made 196/7 after being put in to bat on a placid track. Openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (40) and Aditya Tare (42) put on 88 inside 10 overs. Captain Suryakumar Yadav (38) and Siddhesh Lad (21) continued the good work before the two departed in Jalaj Saxena's final over. The off-spinner picked up 3/34 from his four overs.

S Sreesanth, who made an impressive comeback in the opening game against Pondicherry, leaked 47 runs in his four overs.

Pacer K M Asif claimed three wickets while giving away just two runs in the final over as Mumbai failed to cross the 200-run mark. Asif finished with 3/25.

Kerala next meet Delhi on Friday.

Brief scores: Mumbai 196/7 in 20 overs (Aditya Tare 42, Yashasvi Jaiswal 40; K M Asif 3/25, Jalaj Saxena 3/34) lost to Kerala 201/2 in 15.5 overs (Mohammed Azharuddeen 137 not out).

Points: Kerala 4; Mumbai 0.