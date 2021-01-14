Sehwag, Bhogle all praise for Kerala opener Azharuddeen

Young Kerala opener Mohammed Azharuddeen captured the imagination of cricket lovers and experts with his spectacular 54-ball unbeaten 137 against Mumbai in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 Championship on Wednesday. The 26-year-old's century, the first by a Kerala player in the competition, also set up the state's maiden win over Mumbai at the senior level.

Renowned commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted: "I had seen an extraordinary player called Mohd Azharuddin many years ago. Now I am seeing another by the same name. Wow, he can play some shots!"

Former Indian opener Virender Sehwag too praised Azahruddeen for his stunning knock. “Wah Azharudeen , behtareen ! To score like that against Mumbai was some effort. 137* of 54 and finishing the job on hand. Enjoyed this innings. #SyedMushtaqAliT20,” Sehwag tweeted.

Azahruddeen's knock was studded with 11 sixes and nine fours as Kerala chased down the target of 197 in just 15.5 overs. The Kasaragod player brought up his 100 off just 37 balls. It was the second fastest ton behind Rishabh Pant (32 balls) in the tournament.

Azharuddeen was also richer by Rs 1.37 lakh as the Kerala Cricket Asscoation rewarded him for his brilliant innings.