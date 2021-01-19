India's stunning win over Australia in the fourth and final Test at the Gabba on Tuesday was lauded by cricket lovers across the country.

Malayalam film star Prithviraj, an ardent cricket fan, took to Twitter to congratulate Team India on the series win.

“Eden Gardens might still be the finest Indian fight back I’ve seen..but as an entire series..this is folklore for the rest of cricketing history! Well played Australia..but you just came up against India next gen! Skill, passion and absolute fearlessness! Cricket Gold standard!,” tweeted Prithviraj.

Prithviraj was referring to the 2001 win at Kolkata when India, under Sourav Ganguly, came back to win the Test after being asked to follow on by Steve Waugh's mighty Australia riding on V V S Laxman's 281 and Harbhajan Singh's exploits with the ball.

The actor-producer has been seen at ICC events in the past.

India chased down 328 on the final day to clinch the four-Test series 2-1.