Mushtaq Ali Trophy: Kerala bow out despite Sachin Baby's heroics

Mumbai: Kerala suffered a narrow four-run loss to Haryana and failed to qualify for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Twenty20 Championship quarterfinals here on Tuesday.

Needing a win to keep their knockout hopes alive, Kerala crashed to their second successive defeat after the loss to Andhra. Haryana topped Elite Group E with an all-win record and booked their place in the quarterfinals. Kerala finished with 12 points from five games.

Kerala, who had won their first three matches, needed 12 off the final over bowled by Arun Chaprana. The right-arm medium pacer gave away just seven runs as Haryana won their fifth game on the trot.

Chasing 199, Sachin Baby had kept Kerala alive with a blinder following his fine show with the ball. But the southpaw was run out off the fourth ball of the final over with Kerala needing eight more to win. Sachin's 36-ball 66 contained three fours and six sixes. Mohammed Azharuddeen (35) and Sanju Samson (51) too shone as Kerala ended on 194/6.

Earlier, opener Chaitanya Bishnoi, Shivam Chauhan and Rahul Tewatia cut loose as Haryana finished on 198/6 after being put in to bat at the Wankhede. Bishnoi made 45 off 29 balls, while Chauhan's 59 came off justb34 balls. Teatia chipped in with an unbeaten 41 off 26 balls.

Spinners Jalaj Saxena and Sachin were the impressive Kerala bowlers while the pacers went for plenty.

Brief scores: Haryana 198/6 in 20 overs (Shivam Chauhan 59, Chaitanya Bishnoi 45, Rahul Tewatia 41 not out; Jalaj Saxena 2/25, Sachin Baby 2/26) bt Kerala 194/6 in 20 overs (Sachin Baby 68, Sanju Samson 51; Sumit Kumar 2/16, Arun Chaprana 2/49).

Points: Haryana 4; Kerala 0.