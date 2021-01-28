Malayalam
THU JAN 28, 2021 6:33 PM IST
Sourav Ganguly undergoes another angioplasty

Sourav Ganguly
Sourav Ganguly on his arrival at the Apollo Hospital in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo: IANS
Agencies
Published: January 28, 2021 06:32 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Kolkata: Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly underwent another angioplasty at the Apollo Hospital here on Thursday.

The former Indian captain had two more stents implanted, said hospital sources.

The 48-year-old was hospitalised on Wednesday after he complained of uneasiness and chest pain.

Ganguly had suffered a blackout while working out at his personal gym earlier this month and was admitted to Kolkata's Woodlands Hospital on January 2. Ganguly had undergone an angioplasty and other related tests then before being discharged from the hospital on January 7.

