SAT FEB 6, 2021 2:28 PM IST
Unique record holder Bruce Taylor dies at 77

Published: February 06, 2021 02:27 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Former New Zealand all-rounder Bruce Taylor, the only player to score a century and take a five-wicket haul on Test debut, has died at the age of 77, the country's cricket board (NZC) said on Saturday.

Taylor, who had never scored a first-class century before, achieved the feat against India at Kolkata in 1965. Walking out at No. 8, he struck 105 with the bat before registering figures of 5/86 with the ball.

He also scored New Zealand's fastest Test century in a game against the West Indies in 1969 before the record was broken by Daniel Vettori 36 years later.

"NZC is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of all-rounder, Bruce Taylor, aged 77," the board said in a statement. "Our thoughts are with his family and close friends."

Taylor played 30 Tests for New Zealand, picking up 111 wickets and scoring 898 runs.

