SUN FEB 7, 2021 10:33 AM IST
Video of Siraj grabbing Kuldeep by the neck raises eyebrows

Ravi Shastri, Kuldeep Yadav & Mohamed Siraj
Mohammed Siraj was seen grabbing spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the neck after first day's play in the first India-England Test. Photo: Twitter/IANS
IANS
Published: February 07, 2021 10:31 AM IST
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: In a video that was circulated on social media, fast bowler Mohammed Siraj was seen grabbing spinner Kuldeep Yadav by the neck after first day's play in the first India-England Test here.

Although both players are seen in the background as the camera is focused on India coach Ravi Shastri in the short clip, it was enough to capture the attention of fans on Twitter.

"What did siraj do here to kuldeep," said the Twitter handle of a fan page of India captain Virat Kohli while tweeting the clip from the live broadcast.

Another tweet from the same handle later asked people to not take the video too seriously and that the two are "best friends".

Both Siraj and Kuldeep were not selected for the first Test.

Siraj, India's highest wicket taker during their 2-1 series win in Australia, was benched as the experienced Ishant Sharma returning to the squad. Spinner Shahbaz Nadeem was selected ahead of Kuldeep in the absence of all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja.

