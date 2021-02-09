Key is to bat long in first innings: Root

Joe Root could hardly have scripted his 100th Test any better after the England captain led his team to a 227-run victory over India on Tuesday before being named man of the match at Chennai's M A Chidambaram Stadium.

The tourists lead the four-match series 1-0, with the second Test set to start on Saturday, again in Chennai.

Root, who smashed 218 in the first innings, said batting first had been key."It was a crucial toss and we posted a very good score and to take 20 wickets in alien conditions ... huge credit to the bowlers," he added.

"That's got to be the way we have to win out there -- bat for long periods in the first innings."

England have now recorded six straight wins in away Tests, including triumphs in South Africa and Sri Lanka.

The win also boosted England's chance of reaching the final of the inaugural World Test Championship in June on home soil. Root's team need to win two more Tests against Kohli's men to book a place against New Zealand, while India must prevail by a 2-1 margin to pip England.

Indian skipper Kohli said there was lots of room for improvement from his side.

"England played far more professionally," he added.

"You need your bowling unit to step up and perform more collectively.

"We are a side that's always looking to improve. We know how to bounce back strongly, and we're going to give our best effort in the next game and start off on the right note."