Kohli upset over England batsmen running on the pitch

Chennai: Indian captain Virat Kohli seemed unhappy with the way England batsmen were running on the pitch while batting in their second innings of the first Test at the M A Chidambaram Stadium here.

Kohli was heard complaining to the umpires on the fourth day of the match on Monday. India lost by 227 runs on Tuesday.



"Oye, Menon (Nitin Menon), seedhe run bhi beech me bhaag raha hai yaar (he's even running easy runs in the middle of the pitch)," Kohli could be heard saying over the stump mic. "Kya hai ye (What is this)?"



Kohli said after the match that the Indian players' body language was "not up to the mark".



"Our body language and intensity was not up to the mark, second innings we were much better. We were better in the second half of the first innings with the bat, not the first four batters," said Kohli at the post-match presentation ceremony.



"We have to understand the things that we have done decently in this game and the things that we haven't and as a side we are always looking to improve. England were far more professional and consistent throughout the Test match than we were," he added.