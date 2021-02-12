Won't give up, I'm just 38: Sreesanth responds to IPL snub

S Sreesanth said that he will not give up and will work hard after the Kerala pacer failed to make the cut in the IPL 2021 player auction final list.

The 38-year-old, who had a base price of Rs 75 lakh in the preliminary list, had returned to competitive cricket in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month after serving a seven-year ban for his alleged involvement in the 2013 IPL spot-fixing scam.

Sreesanth thanked the fans for their support and assured that he will work hard in a video posted on Instagram. “I am absolutely fine. I honestly thought I would've been there but it's ok. If I could wait eight years I would wait some more time.”



“I won't give up. I am just 38,” he added.

The mercurial pacer was still hopeful of him being picked by any of the eight franchises.



“Who knows I might get a surprise call like Chris Gayle (in the 2018 auction).”

The ex-Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals player has 40 wickets from 44 IPL matches at an economy rate of 8.14.

The IPL auction will be held in Chennai on February 18.

Sreesanth is part of the 20-member Kerala team which will take part in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. Sreesanth vowed to make amends for a rather ordinary outing in the Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Kerala are placed in Elite Group C and the matches begin in Bengaluru on February 20.