Ashwin goes past Harbhajan as second highest wicket-taker in India

Ashwin gets Stokes
R Ashwin celebrates with Indian captain Virat Kohli after castling Ben Stokes. Photo: Twitter/ICC
PTI
Published: February 14, 2021 02:37 PM IST
Topic | Cricket

Chennai: Senior off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Sunday surpassed Harbhajan Singh to become the second highest wicket-taker in Tests played in India.

Ashwin got past Harbhajan, who took 265 wickets at an average of 28.76, by dismissing Ben Stokes with a perfect off-spinner on the second day of the second Test against England here.

Spin legend Anil Kumble is the leading wicket-taker in India with 350 scalps at 24.88. He is also India's leading wicket-takers in Tests with 619 scalps to his name.

Harbhajan is third in the standings with 417 wickets and Ashwin, who is inching towards the 400-wicket mark, is fourth. The legendary Kapil Dev is second with 434 wickets.

