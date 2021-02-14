Second Test: Ashwin scalps five as India gain huge lead

India tightened their grip on the second Test against England on Sunday by bowling out the tourists for 134 and gaining a first innings lead of 195 shortly after tea on the second day at Chennai's MA Chidambaram Stadium.

After posting 329 in their first innings, India unleashed their three-pronged spin attack on a turning track as they looked to get the series back to 1-1 after losing the opener.

R Ashwin clean bowled last man Stuart Broad to return figures of 5/43.

Wicketkeeper Ben Foakes remained unbeaten on 42.

India had earlier added 29 runs to their overnight score of 300/6 before being all out.

Moeen Ali picked up four Indian wickets. Photo: Twitter/ICC

England's Moeen Ali (4/128) dismissed debutant Axar Patel and Ishant Sharma in the same over, and Olly Stone (3/47) struck twice in three balls to remove Kuldeep Yadav and Mohammed Siraj.

Rishabh Pant remained stranded on 58 not out, having smacked three sixes in his 77-ball blitz.

On a pitch where the ball was kicking up dust, England's reply got off to a woeful start.

Ishant trapped Rory Burns lbw for a duck and Dom Sibley fell for 16 after India successfully reviewed a not-out decision.

Axar then dealt the biggest blow by dismissing Joe Root for six to claim his maiden Test wicket.

Axar Patel is pumped up after snaring Joe Root. Photo: Twitter/ICC

The England captain, whose spin proficiency would have been crucial on this pitch, fluffed his sweep shot offering a top-edge to Ashwin at short fine-leg.

Ashwin dismissed Lawrence for nine with the final delivery before lunch and England's middle order caved in after the break.

Ashwin also claimed the important wicket of Ben Stokes, dismissing the all-rounder bowled for 18.

Seamer Mohammed Siraj struck with his first delivery to end Ollie Pope's promising knock of 22, courtesy a blinder by Pant behind the stumps.