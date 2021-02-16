KCA backs out of India-SA women's series

The forthcoming limited overs series between India and South Africa women's team has been moved out of Thiruvananthapuram after the Kerala Cricket Association expressed to the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) its inability to host the tournament.

The matches were scheduled to be held at the Greenfield Sports Hub Stadium in Thiruvanthapuram in the first week of March, but after a meeting on Monday, KCA made it clear that the stadium authorities have allocated the ground for an army recruitment rally during the same period.



“KCA had the full support of the Kerala government and the Sports Minister, but schedule clash became the hurdle in hosting the matches. If the state government doesn’t intervene, the Greenfield Stadium (at Karyavattom) will soon become unusable,” KCA president Sajan Varghese and secretary Sreejith Nair said in a joint statement.



The Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru has emerged as the frontrunner to host the series.

